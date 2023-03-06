Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Price Target Increased to $33.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.00.

Clear Secure Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:YOU opened at $28.95 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.65 and a beta of 1.58. Clear Secure has a 12-month low of $18.79 and a 12-month high of $35.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Clear Secure

In related news, major shareholder General Atlantic Partners Aiv sold 1,801,352 shares of Clear Secure stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $52,239,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,861,120 shares of the company's stock, valued at $140,972,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Richard N. Jr. Patterson sold 3,500 shares of Clear Secure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $105,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,474 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $346,285.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,604,852 shares of company stock valued at $104,724,838. Corporate insiders own 42.06% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YOU. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Clear Secure by 25.5% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 10,751,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,428 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Clear Secure by 119.8% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,721,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028,361 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clear Secure by 143.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,258,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920,329 shares in the last quarter. Bond Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Clear Secure by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Bond Capital Management LP now owns 3,331,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Clear Secure by 606.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,007,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,143,000 after acquiring an additional 864,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.99% of the company’s stock.

Clear Secure Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clear Secure, Inc provides a member-centric secure identity platform in the United States. The company's secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. It also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR app, a consumer-facing digital product that facilitates new user enrollment and member engagement from their mobile device.

