Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Given New $5.50 Price Target at TD Cowen

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at TD Cowen from $7.00 to $5.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CLNE. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Clean Energy Fuels from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Monday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CLNE opened at $4.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.02. Clean Energy Fuels has a one year low of $4.02 and a one year high of $8.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.26 and a beta of 2.19.

In related news, SVP Barclay Corbus sold 5,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total transaction of $32,108.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 624,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,553,166.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Clean Energy Fuels news, SVP Barclay Corbus sold 5,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total value of $32,108.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 624,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,553,166.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Mitchell W. Pratt sold 8,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total value of $45,339.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 854,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,758,523.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 25,069 shares of company stock valued at $139,409 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLNE. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 48.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 21,391 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 5.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 848,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,734,000 after purchasing an additional 40,120 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 16.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 33,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 4,764 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 55.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 83,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 29,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,272,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,745,000 after purchasing an additional 115,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.43% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations, manufactures CNG and LNG equipment and technologies, and delivers CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

