CK Asset Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF) Short Interest Down 14.9% in February

CK Asset Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 984,600 shares, a decrease of 14.9% from the January 31st total of 1,157,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,641.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CK Asset from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Get CK Asset alerts:

CK Asset Stock Performance

Shares of CHKGF remained flat at $6.19 during trading hours on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.19. CK Asset has a 52-week low of $5.60 and a 52-week high of $7.25.

CK Asset Company Profile

CK Asset Holdings Limited operates as a property developer in Hong Kong, the Mainland, Singapore, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company is involved in the leasing of office, industrial, retail, and other properties; residential property investment and development; and pub, and hotel and serviced suite operations.

See Also

