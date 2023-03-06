Citigroup Cuts Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Price Target to $2.50

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

CNSL has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Consolidated Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Communications from $6.50 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Shares of Consolidated Communications stock opened at $3.10 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.26. Consolidated Communications has a 12 month low of $2.79 and a 12 month high of $8.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Consolidated Communications by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Consolidated Communications by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Consolidated Communications by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 114,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and broadband communications services. It provides integrated communication services in consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in California, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin.

