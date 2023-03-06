Citigroup Cuts Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Price Target to $2.50

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
CNSL has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Consolidated Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Communications from $6.50 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.
Consolidated Communications Stock Performance
Shares of Consolidated Communications stock opened at $3.10 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.26. Consolidated Communications has a 12 month low of $2.79 and a 12 month high of $8.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.42.
About Consolidated Communications
Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and broadband communications services. It provides integrated communication services in consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in California, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin.
