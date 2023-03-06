Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPHRF) Short Interest Up 11.1% in February

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPHRF – Get Rating) (TSE:CPH) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the January 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Cipher Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,426. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.53. Cipher Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $5.38.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cipher Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages as a specialty pharmaceutical company, which have diversified portfolio of commercial and early to late-stage products. It acquires products that fulfill unmet medical needs, manages the required clinical development and regulatory approval process, and markets those products.

