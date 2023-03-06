Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPHRF) Short Interest Up 11.1% in February

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPHRF – Get Rating) (TSE:CPH) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the January 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Cipher Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Cipher Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,426. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.53. Cipher Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $5.38.
Cipher Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cipher Pharmaceuticals (CPHRF)
- Another Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock
- Solar Tech-Services; Nextracker Should Be On Your Radar
- Is American Lithium a Safe Bet as Demand for Lithium Soars
- Highwoods Properties, High-quality Real Estate for a Discount
- Kohl’s Earnings Were So Bad. They’re Actually Good
Receive News & Ratings for Cipher Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipher Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.