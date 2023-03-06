CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION) is Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC boosted its position in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 820,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261,094 shares during the period. CION Investment comprises 2.7% of Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC owned approximately 1.48% of CION Investment worth $6,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in CION Investment by 50.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CION Investment by 6.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management boosted its holdings in CION Investment by 11.9% in the second quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management now owns 16,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in CION Investment by 221.4% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in CION Investment by 109.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CION traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.85. 40,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,988. CION Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $7.83 and a 1-year high of $15.09. The company has a market cap of $601.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.06.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from CION Investment’s previous — dividend of $0.20. This represents a yield of 11.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. CION Investment’s payout ratio is currently 124.00%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on CION Investment from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

