Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Stake Lifted by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,997,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 283,323 shares during the period. Cigna makes up approximately 1.1% of Putnam Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 0.65% of Cigna worth $554,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CI. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Cigna in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Cigna by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Cigna by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,711 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Cigna by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,692 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Cigna by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 7,838 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cigna alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total transaction of $5,564,777.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,936,210. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total transaction of $5,564,777.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,936,210. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $236,130.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,912,272.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,627 shares of company stock worth $12,712,431. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cigna Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently commented on CI. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cigna from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Cigna from $359.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. SVB Securities cut their target price on shares of Cigna from $335.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Cigna from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cigna currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $339.00.

NYSE CI traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $288.76. The company had a trading volume of 550,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,664,348. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $85.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $305.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $305.59. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $224.22 and a fifty-two week high of $340.11.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $45.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.79 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.77 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 24.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.95%.

About Cigna

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corp. is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.