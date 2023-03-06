Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) Shares Gap Up to $23.73

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.73, but opened at $24.59. Chinook Therapeutics shares last traded at $23.78, with a volume of 24,523 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KDNY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Chinook Therapeutics from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Chinook Therapeutics from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Get Chinook Therapeutics alerts:

Chinook Therapeutics Trading Down 1.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.60 and a 200 day moving average of $22.65.

Insider Activity

Chinook Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KDNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $5.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.61% and a negative net margin of 3,065.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 90.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Davis Jerel sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $9,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 210,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,800,159. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chinook Therapeutics news, Director Davis Jerel sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $9,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 210,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,800,159. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew James King sold 2,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $56,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 470,747 shares of company stock valued at $10,843,143. Insiders own 23.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chinook Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,419,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,310,000 after buying an additional 1,164,899 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chinook Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,192,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Chinook Therapeutics by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,465,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,476,000 after purchasing an additional 912,778 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. raised its stake in Chinook Therapeutics by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 3,595,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,877,000 after purchasing an additional 882,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new position in Chinook Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,410,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

About Chinook Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chinook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chinook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.