Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Short Interest Down 14.2% in February

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,020,000 shares, a drop of 14.2% from the January 31st total of 9,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days. Approximately 7.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chesapeake Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHK. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 184.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHK. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $117.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chesapeake Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.80.

Chesapeake Energy Price Performance

Shares of CHK traded up $2.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,791,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,678,698. Chesapeake Energy has a one year low of $72.50 and a one year high of $107.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.68.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.26. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 37.70% and a net margin of 42.03%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is 6.86%.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

