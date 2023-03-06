Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 78.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 362 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LNG. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 7,646.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,989,787 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $276,836,000 after acquiring an additional 5,912,462 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth $391,652,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,678,479 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,430,767,000 after buying an additional 2,699,343 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1,795.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,545,865 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $338,676,000 after buying an additional 2,411,551 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,852,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $382,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,791,473. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $194.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Cheniere Energy from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.15.

LNG stock opened at $164.38 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.96. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.09 and a 12 month high of $182.35. The company has a market capitalization of $40.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 1.00.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $15.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $8.70. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 249.96% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The business’s revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($5.22) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post -7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.35%.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

