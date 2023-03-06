Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Trading 3.4% Higher

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) traded up 3.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.17 and last traded at $17.16. 400,175 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 3,090,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Chegg from $31.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Chegg from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Chegg from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price target on Chegg from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Chegg Trading Up 4.0 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a current ratio of 8.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.13.

Insider Activity at Chegg

Chegg ( NYSE:CHGG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Chegg had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 34.77%. The firm had revenue of $205.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Nathan J. Schultz sold 4,041 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $63,201.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,513,322.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chegg news, COO Nathan J. Schultz sold 4,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $63,201.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,513,322.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Nathan J. Schultz sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total value of $633,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 237,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,020,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chegg

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHGG. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chegg by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Chegg by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Chegg by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 150,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Chegg by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chegg by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc operates a learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades, and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

Featured Articles

