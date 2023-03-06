Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) is Prosight Management LP’s 9th Largest Position

Prosight Management LP raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,220 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 5,720 shares during the quarter. Charles River Laboratories International comprises 3.5% of Prosight Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Prosight Management LP owned 0.07% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $6,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 72.0% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 172 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 53.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Charles River Laboratories International Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of CRL stock traded down $0.17 on Monday, hitting $231.83. The stock had a trading volume of 35,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,485. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.36. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.36 and a 1 year high of $308.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $236.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.23. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on CRL. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.83.

Insider Transactions at Charles River Laboratories International

In other news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 4,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.41, for a total transaction of $1,159,600.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,004.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 4,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.41, for a total transaction of $1,159,600.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,004.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Birgit Girshick sold 3,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.39, for a total value of $815,319.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,439,656.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,763 shares of company stock valued at $6,974,921. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

(Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.