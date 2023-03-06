CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFE) Short Interest Down 16.7% in February

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the January 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII Stock Down 0.7 %

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,104. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.38. CF Acquisition Corp. VIII has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $10.80.

Get CF Acquisition Corp. VIII alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CF Acquisition Corp. VIII

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elequin Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII by 2,680.0% in the fourth quarter. Elequin Securities LLC now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII by 15.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 7,925 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the second quarter worth $808,000. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII by 5.6% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 91,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the first quarter valued at about $2,141,000. 24.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII Company Profile

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. VIII Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. VIII and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.