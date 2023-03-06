CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV) Short Interest Down 12.7% in February

CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, a decrease of 12.7% from the January 31st total of 30,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFIV. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the first quarter valued at about $490,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 36.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 36.2% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 233,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after buying an additional 62,078 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 193.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 46,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the first quarter valued at about $1,044,000. Institutional investors own 69.54% of the company’s stock.

CFIV traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.27. The stock had a trading volume of 408 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,605. CF Acquisition Corp. IV has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $11.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.21 and a 200-day moving average of $10.06.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate, technology, and software industries.

