Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Price Target Raised to $21.00

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Barclays from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CERT. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Certara from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Certara from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $22.29.

Shares of Certara stock opened at $21.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.17 and a 200-day moving average of $15.88. Certara has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $24.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 241.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.45.

Certara ( NASDAQ:CERT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). Certara had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of $86.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.55 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Certara will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Certara news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 29,954,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $449,317,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Certara by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,732,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,607 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Certara by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 6,129,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,060 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Certara by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,200,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,859 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Certara during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,541,000. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new stake in shares of Certara during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,824,000. Institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

