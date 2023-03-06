Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.25 and last traded at $12.27. 190,377 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,894,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.90.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Century Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com cut Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. TheStreet cut Century Aluminum from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, B. Riley cut Century Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.33.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.49.
Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
