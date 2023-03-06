CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.75.

A number of research firms have commented on CNP. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Guggenheim cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Shares of CNP stock opened at $28.41 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.86. CenterPoint Energy has a twelve month low of $25.03 and a twelve month high of $33.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.87.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.80%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,929,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,139,684,000 after purchasing an additional 631,836 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,833,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $981,607,000 after purchasing an additional 657,742 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 25,132,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $753,793,000 after purchasing an additional 68,199 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,564,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $676,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,775,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $382,702,000 after purchasing an additional 126,534 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.

