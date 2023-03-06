CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.38.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CX shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on CEMEX in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.90 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded CEMEX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on CEMEX from $5.20 to $5.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

Shares of NYSE CX opened at $5.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. CEMEX has a 12 month low of $3.20 and a 12 month high of $5.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.94 and a 200-day moving average of $4.29. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CX. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CEMEX by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 13,555 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CEMEX by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,934 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of CEMEX by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 130,162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of CEMEX by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CEMEX by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 16,787 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,228 shares during the period. 28.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CEMEX SAB de CV operates as a global construction materials company. It offers cement, ready-mixconcrete, aggregates, and urbanization solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia (EMEAA) and South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C).

