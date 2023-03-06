CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.38.
Several research analysts have recently commented on CX shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on CEMEX in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.90 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded CEMEX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on CEMEX from $5.20 to $5.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.
CEMEX Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE CX opened at $5.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. CEMEX has a 12 month low of $3.20 and a 12 month high of $5.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.94 and a 200-day moving average of $4.29. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40.
Institutional Trading of CEMEX
CEMEX Company Profile
CEMEX SAB de CV operates as a global construction materials company. It offers cement, ready-mixconcrete, aggregates, and urbanization solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia (EMEAA) and South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C).
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CEMEX (CX)
- 3 High-Yield Energy MLPs: A Stable Way to Invest in Energy
- 3 Stocks That Went Public In 2021 May Be In Buy Range Soon
- 3 Canadian Banks That Just Increased Their Dividends
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.