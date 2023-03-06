Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at $433,134,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 46.8% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,624,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $435,423,000 after buying an additional 836,340 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 168.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 977,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,368,000 after acquiring an additional 612,692 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in Caterpillar by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,130,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $531,926,000 after acquiring an additional 422,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 152.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 91,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,044,000 after purchasing an additional 265,691 shares during the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Caterpillar Stock Up 1.2 %
Caterpillar stock opened at $255.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.81. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.60 and a twelve month high of $266.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.
Caterpillar Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.94%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts recently commented on CAT shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.33.
Insider Activity
In other Caterpillar news, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total transaction of $1,524,905.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,646.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total transaction of $1,524,905.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,646.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total value of $2,008,320.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,203,127.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,984 shares of company stock valued at $22,519,893. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.
About Caterpillar
Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.
