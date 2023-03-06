Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 666,500 shares, a decrease of 12.7% from the January 31st total of 763,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 833.1 days.

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CSIOF remained flat at $10.23 during midday trading on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.12. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. has a 1-year low of $10.05 and a 1-year high of $10.23.

Get Casio Computer Co.Ltd. alerts:

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Casio Computer Co, Ltd. develops, produces, and sells consumer, system equipment, and other products. The company operates in Timepieces, Consumer, System Equipment, and Other segments. It offers timepieces, electronic dictionaries, calculators, label printers, electronic musical instruments, handheld terminals, cash registers, management support systems, data projectors, formed parts, and molds products.

Receive News & Ratings for Casio Computer Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casio Computer Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.