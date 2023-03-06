Cascades Inc. (CAS) to Issue 1 Dividend of $0.48 on March 23rd

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS – Get Rating) announced a 1 dividend on Wednesday, March 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share on Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th.

Shares of TSE CAS opened at C$11.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.26, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$9.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.82. Cascades has a 1 year low of C$7.71 and a 1 year high of C$14.22.

In other Cascades news, Senior Officer Robert F. Hall purchased 6,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$7.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,126.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 283,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,217,329.72. 22.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CAS has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities upped their price target on Cascades from C$8.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cascades from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Cascades from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Cascades from C$7.75 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Cascades from C$9.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$11.92.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It manufactures containerboards, as well as converts corrugated products. The company also offers uncoated recycled paperboards for use in packaging converters and industrial users of headers and wrappers for the paper industry, as well as partitions that are used as protective packaging; honeycomb paperboards for the beer, wine, and spirits industry; laminated paperboards for food packaging and furniture backing industries; and specialty containers, structural components, and paperboard and fiber composites.

