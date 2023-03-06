Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Carver Bancorp from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

NASDAQ CARV opened at $4.50 on Thursday. Carver Bancorp has a 52-week low of $3.62 and a 52-week high of $12.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Carver Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $566,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carver Bancorp by 171.4% in the 2nd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 95,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carver Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carver Bancorp by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,733 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 20,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carver Bancorp by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.37% of the company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. Through Carver Federal Savings Bank, it offers deposit products, including demand, savings, time deposits for consumers, businesses, governmental and quasi-governmental agencies. Carver Bancorp was founded in May 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

