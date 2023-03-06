Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Carver Bancorp from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.
Carver Bancorp Stock Up 2.0 %
NASDAQ CARV opened at $4.50 on Thursday. Carver Bancorp has a 52-week low of $3.62 and a 52-week high of $12.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Carver Bancorp Company Profile
Carver Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. Through Carver Federal Savings Bank, it offers deposit products, including demand, savings, time deposits for consumers, businesses, governmental and quasi-governmental agencies. Carver Bancorp was founded in May 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
