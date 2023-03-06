CareRx (OTCMKTS:CHHHF) Given New C$4.50 Price Target at Desjardins

CareRx (OTCMKTS:CHHHF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Desjardins from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of CareRx from C$6.50 to C$6.20 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of CareRx from C$6.50 to C$5.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

CareRx Price Performance

Shares of CHHHF opened at $1.96 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.21. CareRx has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $4.37.

About CareRx

CareRx Corp. engages in the provision of pharmacy and other healthcare services. It offers services for patients, solutions for insurers, solutions for employers, and solutions for long term care homes and retirement residences. The company was founded by Brenda Rasmussen on February 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

