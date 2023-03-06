Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Stock Holdings Lowered by Park West Asset Management LLC

Park West Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 499,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325,000 shares during the quarter. Capri comprises about 1.4% of Park West Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Park West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Capri were worth $19,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CPRI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Capri by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,649,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,182,000 after acquiring an additional 782,577 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Capri during the first quarter valued at about $21,338,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its stake in Capri by 43.6% during the third quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 1,251,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,096,000 after buying an additional 380,171 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Capri by 252.9% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 397,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,616,000 after buying an additional 285,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Capri during the third quarter valued at about $8,265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Capri in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Capri from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Cowen downgraded Capri from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Capri from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capri currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.13.

Shares of CPRI traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,131,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,470,603. Capri Holdings Limited has a one year low of $36.90 and a one year high of $69.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.06.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.37). Capri had a return on equity of 36.64% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Capri announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 14.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

