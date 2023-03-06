Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,340,000 shares, a growth of 12.7% from the January 31st total of 4,740,000 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 737,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.2 days.

Insider Activity at Capitol Federal Financial

In related news, EVP Anthony S. Barry purchased 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.55 per share, with a total value of $29,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,178.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capitol Federal Financial

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 154.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capitol Federal Financial during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in Capitol Federal Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capitol Federal Financial Price Performance

Capitol Federal Financial Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ:CFFN traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.05. The company had a trading volume of 427,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,822. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.53. Capitol Federal Financial has a one year low of $7.19 and a one year high of $11.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Capitol Federal Financial’s payout ratio is 58.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc is a holding company, which operates as a community-oriented financial institution. It offers a variety of financial products and services, including checking and savings account, eBanking, trust and brokerage, and insurance. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

Featured Articles

