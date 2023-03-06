Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) Shares Acquired by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Cannae were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Cannae by 145.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cannae by 127.3% during the third quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cannae by 54.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Cannae by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Cannae by 66.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cannae Stock Performance

Shares of CNNE stock opened at $22.23 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.84 and a 200-day moving average of $22.22. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.11 and a 52-week high of $26.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Cannae

Several brokerages have issued reports on CNNE. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Cannae to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cannae from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment is involved in secondary market solutions and actionable data services.

