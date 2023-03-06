Canna-Global Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CNGL) Shares Sold by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Canna-Global Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CNGL – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 470,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,100 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc. owned 1.97% of Canna-Global Acquisition worth $4,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Centiva Capital LP increased its position in shares of Canna-Global Acquisition by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 61,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Canna-Global Acquisition by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Canna-Global Acquisition by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 930,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,403,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Canna-Global Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Canna-Global Acquisition by 90.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 50,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 23,821 shares in the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canna-Global Acquisition Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ CNGL opened at $10.45 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.23. Canna-Global Acquisition Corp has a 1-year low of $9.93 and a 1-year high of $10.77.

Canna-Global Acquisition Profile

Canna-Global Acquisition Corp intends to acquire, engages in share exchange, share reconstruction, and amalgamation with, purchasing all or substantially all of the assets of, entering into contractual arrangements with, or engaging in any other similar business combination. It focuses on identify and acquiring a business in the cannabis sector.

