Canadian Tire Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) Short Interest Update

Canadian Tire Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,729,300 shares, a decrease of 15.5% from the January 31st total of 3,228,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,481.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on Canadian Tire from C$180.00 to C$196.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Canadian Tire from C$164.00 to C$195.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. TD Securities increased their price target on Canadian Tire from C$200.00 to C$215.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Desjardins increased their price target on Canadian Tire from C$195.00 to C$205.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Canadian Tire from C$181.00 to C$196.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Canadian Tire Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CDNAF traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $125.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,768. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.18. Canadian Tire has a 12-month low of $101.00 and a 12-month high of $155.36.

Canadian Tire Company Profile

Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd. operates as a general merchandise retailer for gasoline, automotive, sports and home products. The firm operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT and Financial Services. The Retail segment comprises of the living, playing, fixing, automotive, seasonal & gardening, apparel and sporting goods categories.

