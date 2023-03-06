Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Price Target to $56.00

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RYTM has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $36.00.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 10.6 %

NASDAQ:RYTM opened at $21.77 on Thursday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.04 and a 12 month high of $34.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RYTM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.07. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 766.22% and a negative return on equity of 74.17%. The company had revenue of $8.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.16 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.85) EPS. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 388.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 1,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total transaction of $38,668.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,598,167.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jennifer Chien sold 1,192 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total value of $32,970.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,556 shares in the company, valued at $98,358.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 1,398 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total transaction of $38,668.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,598,167.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,274 shares of company stock worth $172,045. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 43.5% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,306,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911,266 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 170,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after buying an additional 11,357 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Ghost Tree Capital LLC bought a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,593,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,471,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,041,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares during the period.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.

