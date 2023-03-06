Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) Short Interest Update

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,480,000 shares, a decrease of 20.9% from the January 31st total of 8,190,000 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.
Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Canaan from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.
Canaan stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,381,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,032,769. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.94. Canaan has a twelve month low of $1.87 and a twelve month high of $6.90. The firm has a market cap of $469.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 3.27.
Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts.
