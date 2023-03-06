Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) Short Interest Update

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,480,000 shares, a decrease of 20.9% from the January 31st total of 8,190,000 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Canaan from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Canaan Price Performance

Canaan stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,381,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,032,769. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.94. Canaan has a twelve month low of $1.87 and a twelve month high of $6.90. The firm has a market cap of $469.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 3.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canaan

Canaan Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Canaan in the second quarter worth $6,436,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Canaan by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,894,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,717,000 after acquiring an additional 954,400 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Canaan by 315.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 702,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 533,396 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Canaan by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,551,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,368,000 after acquiring an additional 532,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new position in Canaan during the 4th quarter worth $784,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.17% of the company’s stock.

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts.

