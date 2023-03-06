Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Caesarstone Stock Performance

CSTE stock opened at $5.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $173.04 million, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.53. Caesarstone has a 1-year low of $4.59 and a 1-year high of $11.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caesarstone

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 113.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,185 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 6,078 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Caesarstone during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caesarstone during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 10,790 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.84% of the company’s stock.

Caesarstone Company Profile

Caesarstone Ltd. operates as a multi material designer, producer and reseller of countertops used in residential and commercial buildings globally. It designs, develops, produces and source engineered quartz, natural stone and porcelain products that offer aesthetic appeal and functionality through a distinct variety of colors, styles, textures, and finishes used primarily as countertops, vanities, and other interior and exterior spaces.

