C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $16.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a sell rating on the stock. Approximately 23,685,394 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the previous session’s volume of 20,664,432 shares.The stock last traded at $28.90 and had previously closed at $28.48.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on C3.ai from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on C3.ai from $13.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on C3.ai from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson initiated coverage on C3.ai in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on C3.ai from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.45.

In other news, Director Richard C. Levin sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $720,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 233,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,016,929.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 25,486 shares of company stock valued at $737,650 in the last ninety days. 38.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in C3.ai in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in C3.ai in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in C3.ai by 755.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in C3.ai in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in C3.ai by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. 41.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.73 and a 200 day moving average of $15.10.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $62.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.03 million. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 26.93% and a negative net margin of 98.35%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

