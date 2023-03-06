Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) Shares Sold by PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.

PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. cut its position in shares of Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 952,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176,648 shares during the quarter. Burford Capital accounts for 3.1% of PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.43% of Burford Capital worth $9,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bayberry Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Burford Capital by 12.3% during the third quarter. Bayberry Capital Partners LP now owns 4,740,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,550,000 after purchasing an additional 520,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Burford Capital by 45.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 132,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 41,388 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Burford Capital by 10.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of Burford Capital by 14.0% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 16,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Burford Capital by 1.9% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 287,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 5,338 shares during the last quarter.

Get Burford Capital alerts:

Burford Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BUR traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.48. The company had a trading volume of 149,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,756. Burford Capital Limited has a twelve month low of $6.93 and a twelve month high of $11.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.24.

Burford Capital Profile

Burford Capital Ltd. engages in the provision of investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions with a focus on the legal sector. It operates through following segments: Capital Provision, Asset Management, and Services and Other Corporate. The Capital Provision segment includes direct where the company provide capital directly to clients, and indirect where it offers capital by investing through funds that the company manage.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Burford Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burford Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.