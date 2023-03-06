Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $90.00 to $97.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Builders FirstSource traded as high as $90.21 and last traded at $89.73, with a volume of 107483 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $89.18.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BLDR. Stephens cut their target price on Builders FirstSource from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wedbush raised their target price on Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Zelman & Associates lowered Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $85.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Builders FirstSource

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 526.1% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 29,142 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 2,937.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,996,000. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Builders FirstSource Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.98. The company has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.98.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 59.80% and a net margin of 12.10%. Builders FirstSource’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.78 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.

