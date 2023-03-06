BTU Metals (CVE:BTU) Trading Down 11.1%

BTU Metals Corp. (CVE:BTU – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 11.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 238,820 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 335,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

BTU Metals Trading Down 11.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.03 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.03. The firm has a market cap of C$5.71 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.62.

BTU Metals Company Profile

BTU Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship project is the Dixie Halo gold project covering an area of 22,622 hectares located in the prolific Red Lake Ontario Mining District, Canada. The company was formerly known as BTU Capital Corp. and changed its name to BTU Metals Corp.

