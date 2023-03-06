Brokerages Set ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Target Price at $14.29

Shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.29.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays raised shares of ProPetro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of ProPetro in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get ProPetro alerts:

ProPetro Price Performance

ProPetro stock opened at $9.89 on Wednesday. ProPetro has a 12 month low of $7.25 and a 12 month high of $16.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.88. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 989.00 and a beta of 2.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About ProPetro

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in ProPetro by 69.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,206,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,775 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ProPetro by 8.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,847,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,598 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in ProPetro in the third quarter valued at $8,260,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in ProPetro by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,796,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,802,000 after acquiring an additional 943,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in ProPetro in the third quarter valued at $7,585,000. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.