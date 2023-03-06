Brokerages Set Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH) Target Price at $18.63

Shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.63.

LTH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MSD Capital L P purchased a new position in Life Time Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,873,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Life Time Group by 29.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,741,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,065,000 after buying an additional 1,092,156 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Life Time Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,471,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Life Time Group by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 716,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,573,000 after buying an additional 353,244 shares during the period. Finally, Partners Group Holding AG purchased a new position in Life Time Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,578,000. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Life Time Group Price Performance

About Life Time Group

Shares of NYSE LTH opened at $18.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 1.81. Life Time Group has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $20.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

