Brokerages Set AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Target Price at $152.38

Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $152.38.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AN. Guggenheim boosted their target price on AutoNation from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AutoNation from $126.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of AutoNation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded AutoNation from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

Insider Activity at AutoNation

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 63,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.46, for a total transaction of $7,410,551.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,003,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,216,684.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 63,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.46, for a total transaction of $7,410,551.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,003,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,216,684.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 125,000 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total transaction of $13,102,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,878,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $616,225,040.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 547,322 shares of company stock worth $67,189,590. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AutoNation

AutoNation Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AutoNation by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,051,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,698,000 after purchasing an additional 522,990 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in AutoNation by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,116,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,774,000 after buying an additional 414,240 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its stake in AutoNation by 491.8% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 446,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,107,000 after buying an additional 370,972 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in AutoNation by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,505,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,880,000 after buying an additional 338,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter worth $31,128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AN opened at $140.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $124.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.07. AutoNation has a fifty-two week low of $94.92 and a fifty-two week high of $158.30.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $6.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.89 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 62.12% and a net margin of 5.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AutoNation will post 20.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

