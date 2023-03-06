Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,250,000 shares, a growth of 22.8% from the January 31st total of 3,460,000 shares. Currently, 8.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 842,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

NYSE:BFH traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.62. The stock had a trading volume of 768,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,775. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.98. Bread Financial has a one year low of $28.85 and a one year high of $63.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported ($2.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.67) by $0.99. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Bread Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Bread Financial will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.83%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bread Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $155,419,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bread Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $153,464,000. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bread Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $143,669,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Bread Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,807,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,338,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,414,000 after acquiring an additional 312,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens raised Bread Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bread Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. Its products and services include credit cards, loan financing, processing, and servicing, marketing, data and analytics, and digital offerings. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

