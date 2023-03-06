Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BSX. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $49.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.50.

Shares of BSX opened at $47.82 on Thursday. Boston Scientific has a 52 week low of $34.98 and a 52 week high of $48.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $68.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.27, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.81.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 5.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total value of $349,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,075,194.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 41,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $1,893,626.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,559 shares in the company, valued at $4,594,647.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total value of $349,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,075,194.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 174,794 shares of company stock valued at $8,193,941. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth $35,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth $1,076,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 24.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 5,581 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth $230,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

