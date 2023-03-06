Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Acquired by Pearl River Capital LLC

Pearl River Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 589.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the quarter. Booking makes up about 1.0% of Pearl River Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $5,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Booking by 50.0% during the third quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Booking by 188.9% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 26 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total value of $68,839.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,864.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total transaction of $68,839.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,864.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total transaction of $1,263,850.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,418,314.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,120 shares of company stock worth $4,893,155 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,600.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Booking from $2,170.00 to $2,670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,675.16.

NASDAQ BKNG traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $2,620.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,381. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,616.85 and a twelve month high of $2,628.25. The firm has a market cap of $98.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2,341.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,046.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $20.97 by $3.77. Booking had a return on equity of 107.86% and a net margin of 17.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $15.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 125.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

