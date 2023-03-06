BNB (BNB) Price Tops $286.22 on Major Exchanges

BNB (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 5th. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for about $286.22 or 0.01280067 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, BNB has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar. BNB has a market capitalization of $45.19 billion and $306.63 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About BNB

BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 157,894,118 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en.

Get BNB alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 159,979,963.59042934 with 157,894,287.80682945 in circulation. The last known price of BNB is 290.55509803 USD and is up 0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1206 active market(s) with $310,266,382.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.