BMO Capital Markets Lowers Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Price Target to C$49.00

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Rating) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$52.00 to C$49.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$69.00 to C$62.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Cormark dropped their target price on Trisura Group from C$56.50 to C$51.00 in a report on Thursday. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$60.00 to C$55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price target on Trisura Group from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$55.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trisura Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$53.71.

Trisura Group Stock Down 0.9 %

TSU opened at C$36.54 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$41.56 and a 200 day moving average price of C$39.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.55, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.84. Trisura Group has a twelve month low of C$29.12 and a twelve month high of C$47.90. The firm has a market cap of C$1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.80.

Trisura Group Company Profile

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

