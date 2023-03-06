BMO Capital Markets Lowers Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM) to Market Perform

Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on XM. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Qualtrics International from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Qualtrics International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Qualtrics International from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on Qualtrics International from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Qualtrics International from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qualtrics International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.45.

XM stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.26. 12,864,445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,838,678. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.68 and its 200 day moving average is $11.72. Qualtrics International has a twelve month low of $9.32 and a twelve month high of $30.95. The firm has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 1.72.

Insider Transactions at Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International ( NASDAQ:XM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $389.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.99 million. Qualtrics International had a negative return on equity of 52.36% and a negative net margin of 72.77%. As a group, analysts predict that Qualtrics International will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Zig Serafin sold 130,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $2,086,129.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,443,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,757,517.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Robert W. Bachman sold 4,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $76,927.49. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 561,465 shares in the company, valued at $8,966,596.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Zig Serafin sold 130,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $2,086,129.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,443,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,757,517.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 969,324 shares of company stock valued at $15,899,273 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qualtrics International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XM. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Qualtrics International by 2,000.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Qualtrics International during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Qualtrics International during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Qualtrics International by 338.6% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Qualtrics International by 45.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

