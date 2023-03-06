Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Shares Gap Down to $47.45

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $47.45, but opened at $45.72. Blueprint Medicines shares last traded at $44.40, with a volume of 205,817 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BPMC shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Blueprint Medicines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.53.

Blueprint Medicines Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.65) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.73) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $38.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.52 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 273.24% and a negative return on equity of 80.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.99) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 60.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,576,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $433,178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242,698 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,631,687 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $284,457,000 after purchasing an additional 698,562 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the second quarter valued at $34,599,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter worth about $27,778,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 30.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,266,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $144,809,000 after buying an additional 535,424 shares during the period.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases, blood disorders, and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

