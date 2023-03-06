BlueArk (BRK) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $276,493.53

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 6th. In the last week, BlueArk has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. BlueArk has a market capitalization of $32.38 million and approximately $276,493.53 worth of BlueArk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BlueArk token can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BlueArk alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,450.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.02 or 0.00552399 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.08 or 0.00169616 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00039695 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00053475 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000730 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003747 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000937 BTC.

BlueArk Token Profile

BRK is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2021. BlueArk’s total supply is 650,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000,000 tokens. The official website for BlueArk is brk.blueark.io. BlueArk’s official Twitter account is @brkmetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BlueArk

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueArk (BRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlueArk has a current supply of 650,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlueArk is 0.00099619 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brk.blueark.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueArk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlueArk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlueArk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BlueArk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlueArk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.