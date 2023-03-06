Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BMAQ) Shares Sold by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. trimmed its position in Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BMAQ – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 507,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in Blockchain Moon Acquisition were worth $5,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blockchain Moon Acquisition by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 942,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,417,000 after purchasing an additional 343,460 shares during the last quarter. RPO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blockchain Moon Acquisition by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. RPO LLC now owns 49,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 18,795 shares during the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blockchain Moon Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $400,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Blockchain Moon Acquisition by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 16,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Blockchain Moon Acquisition by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 101,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 33,599 shares during the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blockchain Moon Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Blockchain Moon Acquisition stock opened at $10.52 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.17. Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $10.52.

About Blockchain Moon Acquisition

Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify and consummate an initial business combination with a company that focuses on blockchain technology.

