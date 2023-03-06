Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) Short Interest Down 7.2% in February

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,970,000 shares, a decrease of 7.2% from the January 31st total of 3,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 486,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days. Currently, 9.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert S. Wiesenthal sold 10,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total value of $37,732.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,776,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,984,083.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amir Cohen sold 7,963 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total transaction of $36,231.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 138,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,212.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert S. Wiesenthal sold 10,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total transaction of $37,732.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,776,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,984,083.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,028 shares of company stock valued at $116,267. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in Blade Air Mobility by 6,703.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 132,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 130,717 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Blade Air Mobility by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 5,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC increased its stake in Blade Air Mobility by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 182,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 17,210 shares during the period. 54.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blade Air Mobility Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Blade Air Mobility stock remained flat at $4.46 during trading hours on Monday. 212,205 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,870. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.78 and a beta of 0.80. Blade Air Mobility has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $9.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.22 and its 200-day moving average is $4.41.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BLDE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Blade Air Mobility from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Blade Air Mobility from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Blade Air Mobility Company Profile

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

