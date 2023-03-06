BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Purchased by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,122 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter worth $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 275.0% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 45 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 78.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter valued at $31,000. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BLK. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BlackRock from $785.00 to $828.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on BlackRock from $540.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $738.80.

BlackRock Price Performance

BLK stock opened at $692.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $503.12 and a 1 year high of $788.65. The firm has a market cap of $104.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $727.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $684.21.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.99 by $0.94. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 28.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a $5.00 dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.31, for a total value of $742,310.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 74,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,158,829.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $728.66, for a total transaction of $473,629.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,226,056.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.31, for a total transaction of $742,310.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 74,307 shares in the company, valued at $55,158,829.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,839 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,947. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.