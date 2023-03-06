BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Bought by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,552 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 275.0% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 45 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 78.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BLK shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on BlackRock from $821.00 to $813.00 in a report on Sunday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on BlackRock from $540.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BlackRock from $785.00 to $828.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $738.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

BlackRock Stock Up 1.4 %

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total value of $396,209.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,670 shares in the company, valued at $3,217,910.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total value of $396,209.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,670 shares in the company, valued at $3,217,910.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen Cohen sold 390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.26, for a total value of $294,941.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,295,024.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,839 shares of company stock worth $3,578,947 over the last 90 days. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BLK opened at $695.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.28. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $503.12 and a 1-year high of $788.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $727.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $684.21.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.99 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 28.97%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 57.50%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

